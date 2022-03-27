Earth Hour in different Iranian cities

Several buildings in various Iranian cities went dark coincident with over 10,000 world cities on March 26, 2022, to mark the “Earth Hour” which is organized by World Wide Fund for Nature to encourage all across the world to “go dark” for an hour simultaneously in a fixed to save energy and raise awareness for environmental issues and climate change. It happened in buildings in Mashhad in northeast Iran, Isfahan in central Iran, Tabriz in northwest Iran, and Tehran from 20:30 to 21:30 on Saturday. Earth Hour first started in Australia in 2007. March 27, 2022. IRNA

