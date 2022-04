Aminiha (the Aminis') Historical House is one of the most beautiful and luxurious places in Iran's Qazvin which was built by Haj Mohammadreza Amini, one of the merchants of this city. This building was built in 1275 A.H. (1858 AD). Qazvin, Iran. March 19, 2022. IRNA/Naser Nili.

6125**9417 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish