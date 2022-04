Music event by Roudaki Foundation's orchestras performance (Symphony Orchestra and Iran National Orchestra) entitled "New Century Song" was held in Vahdat Hall in Tehran, attended by Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and heads of foreign delegations and international organizations in the Iranian capital. Sunday, March 14, 2022. IRNA/Asghar Khamseh.

