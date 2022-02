Second minaret of Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf, Iraq was unveiled on the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (PBUH) in a ceremony attended by the trustees board of the holy shrine, people of Najaf and Karbala and the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. February 15, 2022. IRNA/Hossein Hajilari.

