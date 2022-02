Fourth night of the 37th Fajr Intl' Music Festival was held on Saturday in Roodaki and Vahdat halls in Tehran. During the 37th Fajr International Music Festival, 69 performances by 63 groups in the instrumental, regional, classical, international, orchestral, pop, fusion and women's music sections will be accomplished. Tehran, Iran. February 13, 2022. IRNA/ Asghar Khamseh.

