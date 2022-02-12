1st night of 37th Fajr Int'l Music Festival in memory of Gen. Soleimani

In the first night of the 37th Fajr International Music Festival in Tehran on Friday, the IRIB Symphony Orchestra performed in memory of former commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was martyred in an American drone strike in Iraq in 2020. Tehran, Iran. February 12, 2022. IRNA/ Meisam Alaghehmandan.

The 37th Fajr International Music Festival started on Wednesday in Tehran, hosting Italian, Dutch, Afghan and Egyptian artists, along with Iranian musicians.

The Fajr International Music Festival is regarded as Iran's most prestigious musical event which was founded in 1986. The festival is affiliated with UNESCO and includes national and international competition sections.

During the 37th Fajr International Music Festival, 69 performances by 63 groups in the instrumental, regional, classical, international, orchestral, pop, fusion and women's music sections will be accomplished.

