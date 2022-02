Rallies to mark Bahman 22 are held in different Iranian cities and villages to mark the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in the country on February 11, 1979. People in red zones attend the rallies on their motorcycles or in cars to observe health protocols necessary to prevent further spread of coronavirus, February 11, 2022. IRNA/Ahmad Moeini-jam

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish