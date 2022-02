Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and senior directors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday attended the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Republic in Iran, late Imam Khomeini, on the eve of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution. Tehran, Iran. February 5, 2022. IRNA/ Meysam Allaghemandan

3266**7129 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish