The Atlantic ghost crab, aka Ocypode quadrata, is one of the seven species of crabs seen in Kish Island beaches. They dig sand to make shelters. February 5, 2022. Kish Island, Hormuzgan Province/IRNA.
The Atlantic ghost crab, aka Ocypode quadrata, is one of the seven species of crabs seen in Kish Island beaches. They dig sand to make shelters. February 5, 2022. Kish Island, Hormuzgan Province/IRNA.
