Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the officials of Hamza (PBUH) International Conference on January 25. Tehran, Iran. February 3, 2022. IRNA.

Hamza was the brave uncle of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). The conference was held on February 3, 2022. 6125**9417