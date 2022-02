Iranian football team defeated the UAE 1-0 to stay atop of Group A in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification (WCQ). The match between Iran and the UAE was held on Tuesday (Feb 1, 2022) in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium without spectators. Tehran, Iran. February 2, 2022. IRNA/Mohammad Babaei, Marzieh Soleimani.

