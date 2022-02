The Iranian Zoroastrians held Sunday the Sadeh ceremonies in Yazd, central Iran. Yazd, Iran, January 30, 2022. IRNA/ Masoud Mir Jalili

Sadeh is one of the most ancient Iranian festivals that dates back to the era of the Achaemenid Empire. Zoroastrians celebrate Sadeh to honor fire and to defeat the forces of darkness, frost, and cold; that's why they make a big bonfire on the day.

