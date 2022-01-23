The 3rd Visual Arts Festival opens in Mehr Art Gallery in Azadi Cinema in Bijar County on Sunday. 22 artworks by 3 artists go on display. Bijar County, Kordestan Province, Iran. January 23, 2022. IRNA
3266**2050
