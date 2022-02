A group of Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) eulogists met with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra, Prophet Mohammad's (PBUH) daughter. Tehran, Iran. January 23, 2022. IRNA.

