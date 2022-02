The photo album depicts Ahovan mud-brick caravanserai which is located 42 kilometers away from Semnan Province, Iran. The caravanserais were made of stone and Sarooj. It has 26 rooms around the yard. Semnan, Iran, January 19, 2022. IRNA/ Mohammad Reza Moradbeiki

