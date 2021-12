Rakhtshooy Khaneh is a traditional laundry house in northwest Iran. The house is the only building in the world specially designed for women to hand-wash clothes. Built over half a century ago by two brothers named Akbar and Esmail, the building is on the list of Iran's national heritage. Zanjan, northwest Iran, Dec 1, 2021. IRNA/Amir-Hossein Nasooti

