Harvesting saffron comes with autumn in Razavi Khorasan Province and especially in Torbat Heydariyeh. Harvest is done in a area covering over 86,000 hectares from which over 300 tons of saffron will be harvested. Mashad, Iran. November 15, 2021. IRNA/Mehdi Ghorbani

