In addition to its commercial value, Chabahar, south of Sistan-Baluchistan province, has many historical and natural attractions. It always spring here. With a clean coastline free of contamination, it is suitable for shrimp farming in eight months of the year, which has prompted experts in the area to regard it as the aquaculture paradise to Iran. Chabahar, Iran. May 9, 2021. IRNA/

