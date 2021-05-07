International Quds Day rallies in some cities of Iran

Spontaneous International Quds Day rallies were held in Tabriz, Sanandaj, and KhorramAbad cities, observing health protocols due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Late Imam Khomeini called on all Muslims and Islamic governments to cut off hands of the Zionist occupiers and their supporters from the Palestinian lands, elaborating that the last Friday of Ramadan comes after the holy nights of destiny, and hoping that the sequence can determine the fate of the oppressed people of Palestine whose homeland has been occupied by the Zionist regime. Iran. May 7, 2021. IRNA/

6125**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish