The photo album depicts the beauties of the Gheshlagh dam in Sanandaj Province in Western Iran. It is an earth-filled dam 20 kilometers away from the northern part of Sanandaj city called Gheshlagh or Vahdat. This dam was constructed over a river with the same name. Sanandaj Province, Iran, April 19, 2021. IRNA/ Seyed Mosleh Pirkhezranian

