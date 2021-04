The photo album depicts the Palace of Ardeshir Babakan, also known as the Atash-kadeh in Firuzabad city, Firuzabad County, Fars Province, Iran. It is one of the most valuable and important artifacts left since the early Sassanid era in the country. April 18, 2021. IRNA/ Reza Ghaderi

