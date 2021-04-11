The international track and field competitions of Imam Reza Cup kicked off in Imam Reza Stadium of Mashad, northeastern Iran, on Sunday. Mashhad, Iran, April 11, 2021. IRNA/Mohsen Bakhshandeh Zahmati
9417**2050
