Located in the southwest wing of the Asef Vaziri Mansion Complex, there is a bijou beautiful bath. Like other baths in Kordestan Province, this ancient building has been built in Isfahan's architecture style; but it is smaller and has six stone columns. Sanandaj, Iran. April 3, 2021. IRNA/Mosleh Pirkhezranian.

9417**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish