Asef Vaziri Mansion; tourist attraction in western Iran

Asef Vaziri mansion is one of the attractive and historical monuments in Sanandaj which is also called the Kordish House. It is one of the most ancient Houses of Sanandaj dates back to the Safavid era. The mansion was registered in the list of National Heritage Site, and it has been managed by Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Organization since 1997. Sanandaj, Kordestan Province, Iran. March 31, 2021. IRNA/Seyed Mosleh Pirkhezranian.

