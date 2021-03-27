Chinese FM Wang Yi meets with Pres. Rouhani

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his visit to Tehran, met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Tehran, Iran. March 27, 2021. IRNA/Ahmad Moeini Jam.
6125**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
China-Iran exhibition of historical documents on mutual cooperation opens in Tehran
On the occasion of 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China…
-
Wang Yi in Tehran; from preserving JCPOA to deepening strategic ties
Tehran, March 27, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has announced that a 25-year comprehensive…
-
Musavian: US return to nuclear deal without negotiations needed
Madrid, March 27, IRNA – Former nuclear negotiator and top analyst at Princeton University,…
-
Iran, China to sign cooperation document, says Spox
Tehran, March 27, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday…
-
Chinese FM arrives in Tehran
Tehran, March 26, IRNA - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Tehran on Friday afternoon.
-
Chinese FM’s visit to Tehran to strengthen Iran-China strategic cooperation: Envoy
Tehran, March 25, IRNA - Iran's Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh wrote on Thursday…
Your Comment