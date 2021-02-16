Seqat-ol-Eslam Tabrizi house in Tabriz, northwestern Iran is a museum. This house is dedicated to Seqat-ol-Eslam Tabrizi who was a local reformist of the Qajar era. Mirza Ali Agha Tabrizi, known as Seqat-ol-Eslam Tabrizi was an Iranian nationalist. Tabriz, Iran, Feb 16, 2021. IRNA/Maryam Yousefi.

