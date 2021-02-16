Seqat-ol-Eslam Tabrizi house in Tabriz, northwestern Iran is a museum. This house is dedicated to Seqat-ol-Eslam Tabrizi who was a local reformist of the Qajar era. Mirza Ali Agha Tabrizi, known as Seqat-ol-Eslam Tabrizi was an Iranian nationalist. Tabriz, Iran, Feb 16, 2021. IRNA/Maryam Yousefi.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Tourism and mines industry in Iran
Tehran, IRNA -- Tourism pertaining to the mines industry has been specialized tourism aiming…
-
East Azarbaijan ready to establish border market with Armenia
Tabriz, Jan 14, IRNA – East Azarbaijan governor-general Mohammad Reza Pour Mohammadi said that…
-
Tabriz ancient bazaar in Iran
A glance at the album published shows the morning time of the traditional market, aka bazaar,…
-
Shahzadeh Bathhouse in Isfahan
Shahazadeh Bathhouse or as it is known by the locals, Shahzadeh Hammam, in Isfahan was constructed…
-
Tehran tourist resorts
The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in…
Your Comment