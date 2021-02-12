IRGC starts 1st phase of Great Prophet 16 military drills

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) kicked off first phase of the Great Prophet 16 drills in southwestern Iran on Thursday.

The military exercise started at the presence of IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour as well as a number of commanders, officials and experts of Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarter, General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in southwestern areas of the country. Photo: Ali Moaref

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish