Leila Mardani made this strawberry greenhouse in Boldaji, a small town in southwestern Iran, with a small capital 15 years ago. With the help of her husband, the one-hectare greenhouse is now a means of livelihood for 15 women, who are mostly the sole breadwinner of their families. Her two children also help her with the packaging of their produce. She is now planning to expand her trade. Shahr-e Kord, Iran. February 3, 2021. IRNA.

