Migratory birds in Hoor al-Azim Lagoon

Ahvaz, Feb 2, IRNA - Today is named as World Wetland Day. With its large international wetlands, Khuzestan Province of Iran is famous for having wetlands, international habitat for migratory birds.

Migratory birds visit Khuzestan every winter. This year, 107,787 birds were refisterd in Hoor al-Azim Lagoon.

Hoor al-Azim was registered as a world heritage site in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2016.

Hoor al-Azim is the last remnant of a set of lakes and lagoons in Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran. One-third of the lagoon is located in Iran and the rest is in Iraq.

The lagoon is habitat for Eurasian teal, mallard, common pochard and tufted duck.

