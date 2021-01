IRNA-Tehran – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday and on the beginning of 10-day Dawn paid tribute to Imam Khomeini at the mausoleum and then visited martyrs tomb in Behesht Zahra cemetery.

The Supreme Leader also paid tribute to Iranian martyrs who have lost their lives since the Islamic Revolution and prayed to Almighty God for further exaltation of his status in the Hereafter.