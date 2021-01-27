Iranian women; Iranians mark Nat'l Mothers' Day

Role of women in eight years of Sacred Defense against foreign aggressors both on streets and on the battlefield was remarkable. Their role in the victory of the glorious Islamic Revolution and after it has always been so important. Iranians celebrate Lady Fatima Zahra's birth anniversary, designated by the Islamic Republic as Mother's Day in the country. Lady Fatima Zahra (SA) was born on the 20th of Jamadi al-Thani, five years after the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) received revelations from Gabriel the Angel in Mecca. Iran. January 27, 2021. IRNA/

