The 25th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition opened in Tehran. The presence of famous foreign companies, as well as domestic producers and industrialists, provides a good opportunity for mutual cooperation. This Exhibition lasts until January 24, 2021, at the venue of the Tehran International Exhibition Center. Tehran, Iran. January 23, 2021. IRNA/ Ehsan Naderipour.

6125**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish