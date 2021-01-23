Jan 23, 2021, 12:11 PM
Iraqi cultural officials need to repair Taq Kasra in Madain

Baghdad, Jan 23, IRNA – Taq Kasra magnificent building in Madain, modern Iraq, dating back to Sassanid Empire known as Ayvān-e Kesrā needs repair. Madain is located on Tigris coast 30km south of Baghdad.

The main pillar of the palace is the largest hand-made brick arch. It is 35 meters high, 25 meters wide and 50 meter long.

The palace was built upon Shapur I who was the second Sasanian King of Kings of Iran, some parts of the brick structure have recently been dilapidated.

