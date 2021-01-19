Hamoon Vermal Citadel

Zahedan, Jan 19, IRNA – Vermal citadel In Hamoon, Sistan-Baluchestan Province is one of the greatest archeological masterpieces in the province and is being destroyed by natural erosion.

Recent studies show that Vermal citadel due to the fact that it has all the characteristics of traditional Sistan-Baluchestan Province architecture such as ventilation system, space division, beautiful decorations and the presence of Asbad, prison is not seen any other structures of Sistan.

By studying about the citadel, the genius of Sistani architects is evident more than a century ago, and how they built this beautiful structure with limited facilities.

Vermal Citadel is located 30 km of Zabol town, north of Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

