The village of Akhlamd in Chenaran county, located 80 kilometers from Mashad, is a touristic and recreational village with beautiful waterfalls the tallest one which is 85 meters high and has a multi-thousand-year history. Chenaran County, Khorasan Razavi Province, Iran. Jan 9, 2020. IRNA/ Amirhossein Sajedian

