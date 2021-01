The commemoration ceremony for the 40th day of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's martyrdom was held on Thursday in Tehran. In this ceremony, the first-class Medal of Nasr (Victory) with the signature of the Supreme Leader presented to the family of martyred scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Tehran Province, Iran. Jan 7, 2020.IRNA

