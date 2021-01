The history of pottery in Meybod city in Central Iran dates back to 700 years ago. Meybod is a desert city near Yazd and is famous for its ceramic, Meybod is the largest producer of pottery products in Yazd province. Yazd, Iran, Jan 6, 2020. IRNA/Marzieh Emami.

