Golestan Palace in Tehran is an example of Persian art, history, and architecture. It is the valuable gem sitting in the heart of Tehran carrying memories from Safavid era to Pahlavi kings.Golestan Palace is vibrant, colorful, and full of aesthetic ornate figures created by gifted Qajarian artists. This elegant garden was registered on the UNESCO world heritage list in 2013. Tehran, Iran. Jan 5. IRNA/ Farzaneh Piri.

