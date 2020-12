Dahaneh-e Gholaman is a town located 57 km from Zabol in the northern areas of Sistan and Baluchestan province. Italian archeologists discovered the town in 1959. The town is named after a natural canyon, where slave traders brought African slaves into Iran for sale. Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran. Dec 30, IRNA/ Hamed Gholami

