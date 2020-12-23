The revival of Urmia Lake (Persian Daryācheh-ye Orūmīyeh) as the first concern of the Government and the northwestern people of the country has led to the vital plans for directing water to the lake at its final stage. The album depicts some photos of the lake which is better known as 'Turquoise Solitaire of Azarbaijan' by Iranians. Lake Urmia, located between East and West Azarbaijan provinces, was once the largest salt-water lake in the Middle East. Dec 23, 2020. IRNA/ Taha Asgharkhani

