At the end of autumn and the beginning of summer, there is a traditional ceremony among Iranians called Yalda. It used to be warmer and happier and all Iranians were thinking about family gatherings, but, this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus, people avoid gatherings, Most of Iranians now believe that if they celebrate the last Yalda of century far from each other, they will be able to be safe to see other Yaldas in the future.

9376**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish