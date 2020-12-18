Tourist attraction in NW Iran; Elgoli Park

Elgoli park is one of the best historical scenic parks in Tabriz city, Northwestern Iran, and this place is one of the recreational areas of Tabriz. According to some documents, this park is being constructed almost 500 years ago in the southeast of Tabriz. This recreational area has been repaired in the year 1970 according to the former lines of architecture. Tabriz, Iran. December 18, 2020. IRNA/ Kazem Yousefi.
6125**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Snowy day in last days of Autumn in NW Iran
Snowfall in the last days of the autumn season in Bostan Abad County in Northwestern Iran gave…
-
First autumn snow in Tabriz in NW of Iran
The first autumn snow in November has covered Tabriz, East Azarbaijan Province on Thursday.…
-
Autumn beauties in Tabriz NW of Iran
Autumn is the season when nature wears its most fascinating gown consisting of red, gold, orange,…
-
Autumn rainfall in Northwestern Iran; Tabriz
Autumn is the season when nature wears its most fascinating gown consisting of many wonderful…
-
Official terms Aras as Iran's safest free zone for investment
Tabriz, Nov 12, IRNA – Managing Director of Aras Free Trade - Industrial Zone described Aras…
-
No threat poses to Iran's borders: Army commander
Tabriz, Oct 29, IRNA – The Commander of Ground Force of the Iranian Army Brigadier General…
Your Comment