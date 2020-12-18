Tourist attraction in NW Iran; Elgoli Park

Elgoli park is one of the best historical scenic parks in Tabriz city, Northwestern Iran, and this place is one of the recreational areas of Tabriz. According to some documents, this park is being constructed almost 500 years ago in the southeast of Tabriz. This recreational area has been repaired in the year 1970 according to the former lines of architecture. Tabriz, Iran. December 18, 2020. IRNA/ Kazem Yousefi.

