The photo album shows Khorramabad Mefragh park situated near the historical Falakolaflak Citadel and Safavid bridge and it is one of the places of interest for tourists in western Iran. The art of bronze is one of the wonderful masterpieces of the past in various fields of agriculture, horsemanship, and warfare. Khorramabad, Lorestan Province, western Iran. December 6, 2020. IRNA/ Mohammad Yarahmadi

3266**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish