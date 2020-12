Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran's Ministry of Defense, was Iran's defense industry scientist who was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon; it has been revealed that the figure had received the badge of service anonymously. The photos obtained by IRNA depicts the ceremony. Dec 1, 2020/IRNA

