The Beshar River passes through the center of Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad Province, a unique natural gift that has never seen dryness. It originates from the southeast of upper Boyerahmad as well as Ardakan and Mamasani Mountains in Fars Province and continues towards the northeast of the lower part of Boyerahmad. Kohgiluyeh-Boyeramad Province, Iran. November 29, 2020. IRNA

