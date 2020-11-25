Nov 25, 2020, 1:23 PM
Iran, Qatar sign MoU for trade, economic cooperation

The seventh meeting of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission concluded in Isfahan on Tuesday with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reinforce trade relations. Isfahan, Iran. November 25, 2020. IRNA/Zahra Baghban.

