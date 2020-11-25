Nov 25, 2020, 9:28 AM
Journalist ID: 1858
News Code: 84122938
1 Persons

Kerman Bazaar during COVID-19 lockdown

All the shops are closed in Kerman Bazaar and the people are staying at home during a two-week nationwide lockdown. The photo is from Kerman, southern Iran on November 25, 2020. IRNA/Aboozar Ahmadizadeh

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 8 =