As Gorgan Gulf – also known as Gorgan Bay – in northern Iran, is shrinking, a 700-hectar island has emerged from the gulf. The newly emerged island is full of canes and therefore the local people call it “canebrake”. You can see a series of images from Canebrake Island on Nov 23, 2020. IRNA/Ali Asghar Ghezelsaflou

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish