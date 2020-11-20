Nov 20, 2020, 12:23 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 84116818
1 Persons

Tags

Iranian nomads in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province

The photo album depicts some Iranian nomads from Bakhtiari tribes in southwestern Iran; Lordegan County. Shahrekord, Iran. Nov 20, 2020. IRNA/ Maryam Almomen.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 14 =