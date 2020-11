A ceremony to commemorate great Iranian scholar Mehdi Mohaghegh was held in the capital city of Tehran on Sunday. Mohaghegh (born 1930, Mashad, Iran) is an Iranian scholar specializing in Persian literature, Islamic studies as well as philosophy. Tehran, Nov 15, 2020. IRNA/Marzieh Soleimani

